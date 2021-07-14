They claim it was Kimberly Loaiza who appeared in leaked video | Instagram

It was recently revealed in a video that it could claim that one of the two videos that was leaked from Juan de Dios Pantoja A year ago in social networks the protagonist is indeed Kimberly Loaiza and who claimed it was Lizbeth Rodriguez.

It was on a YouTube channel that he took charge of collecting the information and spinning the publications that were being made, especially what Lizbeth herself had shared at the time these videos were leaked.

Es Neta was the program hosted by Iván Plascencia, where some alleged evidence of the aforementioned was shown, reaching that conclusion.

The video It is titled: “They discover that Kimberly Loaiza was the one in the leaked video of Juan de Dios for this”, from minute 7:10 you can see the main note, we will share the video with you right away.

Recently Lizbeth Rodríguez possibly began to receive some messages from her admirers, because they were surely worried by the fact that they had been commenting that after YosStop’s arrest and deprivation of liberty, she was probably still on the list. .

Therefore, the young celebrity from Internt decided to share a post on Twitter where she mentioned not to worry and that she had nothing to do with the leak of the videos of Phanye Hernández and Kimberly Loaiza, the young woman who had appeared in the first video with Juan de Dios and whose face you could see.

Perhaps for some Internet users the mention he made about La Lindura Mayor was more than enough to immediately associate it with the second video, since Lizbeth herself was affirming in a certain way that it was said content.

Undoubtedly, this news became a trend at the time, since in the images that were being shared, Juan de Dios appeared with a young woman whose face could not be seen due to the position in which she was.

This immediately caught the attention of Internet users because they were both in Pantoja’s room, at that time some of the gifts he had from his girlfriend or at that time his ex-girlfriend were present in the images, this to to tell the truth was the trouble of Kimberly loaiza knowing of such videos.

Because in effect at that time they were estranged, but perhaps it felt like an annoyance to know that she had shared something where she was still present.

This new YouTube video is about to reach 20 thousand reproductions, in addition to also having 95 comments, some of them were precisely expressing their annoyance because this publication was shared precisely yesterday, just one day before the birthday of his daughter Kima.

For Rodríguez, handling bad comments towards her is something that she already has perfectly well managed, so far she has not let herself be intimidated by anyone and she herself affirmed in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante that: “if someone does it to me, he will pay it to me” , surely that is why the dispute between her and Jukilop.

There is a great division of opinions among the comments, there are those who support Lizbeth and others the couple made up of Juan de Dios Pantoja and his now wife Kimberly Loaiza, they for their part have surely already been advised on this situation, there will only be to wait to see if any lawsuits proceed.

Evidently at the time both Kim and Juan de Dios denied that it was she who appeared in the video that became a trend on social networks.