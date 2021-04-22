They claim it was Jennifer Lopez who ended their relationship! | AP

It seems that the love that Jennifer Lopez felt for her husband number four Alex Rodriguez It was not enough and it was precisely she who ended the 3-year relationship she had with the former baseball player, this according to some statements made by a person close to her.

For a few days the couple shared a statement where they officially mentioned their separation, stating that they had become best friends and that this was how they wanted to continue.

However, some media outlets undertook the task of investigating a little more in depth about what had actually happened as in Gossip No Like, who for weeks that published the infidelity of To Rod in a video, they had seen him accompanied by a young blonde.

Although JLo, the beautiful Hollywood and music celebrity, did not want to make another statement to the media and only limited himself to sharing the statement from days ago, without mentioning the reason for their separation, they only mentioned that they would continue with their business projects.

Despite this, according to People magazine they had a statement with an alleged close friend of the actress and singer who reportedly revealed that it had been her own Jennifer Lopez who ended the relationship.

For weeks now, the rumor about an infidelity by Rodríguez towards Lopez has remained latent, especially due to the fact that the businessman had already had several relationships where it was said that he had been unfaithful, so it was something even strange that the performer of “On The Floor” was in a relationship with him.

Everything seemed to be normal between the couple, a lot of love and displays of affection both on television, social networks and others, however when this unfaithful rumor emerged, the alleged person who shared the information with People magazine stated that the Diva from the Bronxs it had been more than affected.

Since the news of her fiancé’s alleged infidelity was shared and made viral, JLo declared that they were better than ever and that they were not separated that everything between them was going perfectly.

Some media claim that this was commented by the actress because she did not want her private life to become public domain, perhaps the couple tried to settle this matter between them, however it seems that the singer could not handle so many rumors that they began to point her out and that is why she ended a once and for all your commitment.

Not because she did not want it, but because the seeds of doubt had already been sown and it was something that might be constantly bothering her, perhaps Lopez thought that the healthiest thing for her would be to separate and not keep thinking. at a wedding, the same one that they had been postponing for a long time.

Both were already living together and it had also been commented that they had already secretly married, a rumor that was later discarded.

Currently Jennifer Lopez is focused on her projects and her children, surely she does not have much to think about her relationship, since it is certain that she already has several suitors at her feet as has been happening for years.

A celebrity like her will always be in the eye of the hurricane and both her fans and the media will be aware of what happens in her life, but she will be the only one in charge of sharing the news officially.