They claim Hoy’s driver resigned at the last minute

Hoy driver resigned at the last minute | Instagram

“Unprofessional,” journalist Alex Kaffie had no mercy on the driver of the Today Program, Arath de la Torre and showed that he left the production “hanging” by resigning at the last minute.

According to Kaffie, De la Torre would be part of the dance contest The Stars Dance Today, same in which he would be a partner of the beautiful actress Michelle Vieth; But they say, at the last minute he refused to be part of the Hoy Program project and the production had to act quickly.

The entertainment specialist shared that given the refusal of the protagonist of the new version of Dr. Cándido Pérez, the production of Andrea Rodríguez Doria was forced to quickly find a famous person to cover the place of Arath de la Torre.

Alex Kaffie assured that they contacted Emir Pavón, who agreed to be part of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy and finally joined the protagonist of My Little Traviesa to form a dance partner.

Despite the drawbacks in the Program Today It is said that the dance contest had a huge acceptance and that the rating of the morning star of Televisa increased notably with this strategy.

The Stars Dance Today is planned to last six weeks and have 16 participants. Among the celebrities who were announced would be part of the couples are Anel Noreña, Marisol González, Paul Stanley, Tania Rincón, Carlos Bonavides, Michelle Vieth and many more.

What was extremely surprising was that the relentless judge Lolita Cortés joined the judges for this dance contest. According to Kaffie himself, Dolores Cortés would join the team after Niurka Marcos, who had already confirmed, also refused to be part of the dance competition as a judge.

The social networks described as a success that Cortés joined the broadcast; He is currently sharing the platform with Andrea Legarreta and Latin Lover; but ultimately, it is the former judge of La Academia who has the harshest criticisms of the participants.

Recently, Lolita Cortés could not hide her disagreement when she saw the presentation of Tania Rincón and Paul Stanley on stage, as she assured that they made a rhythmic table like 6-year-old children. The famous went further and asked to speak to the choreographer, with whom she also lashed out. Surely Lolita will continue to give a lot to talk about!