They choose Cynthia Rodríguez and Galilea Montijo azul to fall in love

One of the most acclaimed figures of the Tv Azteca production company is the singer-songwriter Cynthia Rodríguez, her outfit turned her into a queen that fell in love with several of her followers, Galilea Montijo was not far behind and she also particularly shone with an outfit in blue.

With an ultra-defined silhouette and a dress that fully adheres to her slim figure, Cynthia Rodriguez He caused various reactions among his followers who did not stop dedicating various compliments to him.

The “former academic“She wore a garment consisting of an indigo blue dress, always in trend, the short dress was made of lace, a very particular fabric that came to stay for several seasons.

The outfit of the “conductor of Come the joy“It reached up to the top of the legs, which allowed the composer to show off one of her most praised attributes, her beautiful and defined legs, to which a pair of slippers in nude tones gave them great prominence.

The “girlfriend of Carlos Rivera” framed the postcard with a big smile, a characteristic stamp of the moment that the “entertainer” and “youtuber” lives today.

Everything that makes you happy is worth it. Look: @blisumoficial

Makeup and hairstyle: @vaniama Makeup, commented the animator of the Ajusco production house.

In addition to being one of the most beautiful faces and possessing a sculptural silhouette, the Coahuilense is a partner since 2005 of one of the most important artists of the moment, the duo is one of the most acclaimed and beloved of the show in Mexico.

Such a relationship with the interpreter of songs like “Regresame mi corazón”, “Other lives”, etc., would lead her to arouse some envy on the part of the “riveristas”.

However, Cynthia Rodríguez’s admirers are not far behind and it was several of them, including the Rivera club fan page, who reacted with various comments and emojis in the publication of the also “television actress”, which added 143. 738 Me Like.

Another of the most prominent faces on television, who appeared with a color of the diverse range of this tonality was Galilea Montijo, who in one of his latest publications appeared with a complete outfit in light blue, the host of the morning of Las Estrellas de Televisa opted for a warmer blue but in a classic garment such as “denim”.

In this postcard she modeled with a tight denim outfit complete with some ruffles on the top and where she was accompanied by a large structure in the shape of a luminous star. Follow this link to see the photo.

The “tapatia” dazzled everyone with its beauty despite the fact that on this occasion, her clothing was a little more demure without showing off some of her attributes but as on any occasion adhering to the latest trends in fashion.

“Gali” has shown herself to be an expert on this issue and you just have to go to her publications or follow her in each of her appearances on the screen to verify that the endearing presenter of “Little Giants” and “former television actress” Live and breathe fashion!

Beautiful, ‘Bella’, ‘What a beauty’, ‘Why so BONISSSS’, ‘Wow beautiful, I would like you to make me the cool mom of your program with those 3 kings and you have greetings’

These were some of the comments that Andrea Legarreta’s colleague, Arath de la Torre, Andrea Escalona, ​​Marysol González and Paul Stanley added in the publication that received 60,848 likes.

The consolidated collaborator who during her career has participated in various television projects since she rose to fame after winning the “Chica Tv” contest is one of the figures who most unleashes controversy and is the target of various rumors in the entertainment industry in Mexico.