At the end of the afternoon and shortly after the curfews began to govern, multiple marches returned to the streets of New York, California, Minnesota, among other states, and especially, near Lafayette Park, blocks from the protected White House. again by an important cordon of the Police and the National Guard.

From Minneapolis, meanwhile, the claims did not ease, either in the streets or within the investigation of the murder of Floyd.

“It is a bittersweet moment. We are very pleased that Attorney General Keith Ellison acted decisively, arrested and charged all officers involved in the death of George Floyd, and exacerbated the charge against Derek Chauvin for second degree murder,” Ben Crump, one of the family attorneys for the African-American man killed last week when he was detained in Minneapolis, tweeted.

Shortly before, during a visit to a memorial raised in the heart of that city with the Floyd family, Crump had pressured Ellison to impute the three policemen who watched impassively while Chauvin knelt on the neck of the 46-year-old African-American man during almost nine minutes.

Crump had asked that they all be charged before tomorrow, when the funeral will be held, an event that is sure to draw a crowd, including top city and state authorities in Minnesota.

Ellison’s decision could be sustained in a second official autopsy released today and that, unlike the first, confirms what the examination carried out by the experts of the Floyd family confirms: the man died of suffocation and, therefore, is of a homicide.

The wave of protests that unleashed Floyd’s murder on Monday, May 25, not only translated into street protests, but increased pressure on local police departments to sanction officers who abuse their authority.

One of the most iconic cases of the moment is in Atlanta, where Police Chief Erika Shields reacted quickly and fired two officers and suspended three others who attacked two university students who were traveling in their car near a protest, a case that went viral on social networks.

But yesterday a prosecutor went even further and charged the six sanctioned officers with criminal offenses, which was criticized by Shields, who had already warned of the growing unrest in the force.

“The officers were fired because it seemed to me that this was what had to happen. That does not mean at all that I will sit in silence while I see my employees being swept away by a tsunami of political manipulation during an election year,” said the chief. Police, cited by CNN channel.

As tension grows around local police, who remain the front line of the security forces in the face of massive protests and intermittent looting, Defense Secretary Mark Esper referred to the possibility of pulling the military out of the street, as President Donald Trump threatened to do this week.

In a press conference from the Pentagon, Esper assured that he does not believe that the so-called Insurrection Law, which would allow the deployment of troops in the territory, should be applied at this time.

“It can only be invoked in more urgent and serious situations. And that is not the situation now,” he said.

However, at the same time, the Pentagon reported in writing that it had transferred 1,600 soldiers to the capital region, although it clarified that they are not deployed on the streets, but in nearby bases, according to the DPA news agency.

Yesterday, for the first time, officers were seen in military uniforms but without insignia on the streets adjacent to the White House and around symbolic buildings in the capital.

Despite the fact that political rhetoric continues to escalate and protests and curfews remain strong in the main cities of the country, yesterday the United States lived a much calmer night than before.

There were sporadic looting in New York and hours before a more than unusual cacerolazo in Washington, in addition to also mostly peaceful protests in other cities, such as Los Angeles, St. Paul, in Minnesota, or Houston, local police reported.

So far, more than 9,000 people have been detained across the country.

After the calmer respite tonight, President Trump gave a radio interview with the Fox news network and assured that on Friday, when the country’s media reported that he had taken refuge in the White House bunker due to the growing protests in the vicinity, he had actually only come down for “an inspection”.

“I was there for a small, short period of time. It was actually more of an inspection. I’ve come down there two or three times – always to inspect. One goes down, someday you may need it … and you go down to see it,” explained the President, who was ridiculed by protesters and the opposition after the news on Friday.

Meanwhile, his likely electoral rival in the November elections, Joe Biden, again criticized the management of the Trump crisis in a campaign spot, in which he promised “to be a president who assumes responsibility for his actions.”

Despite the hard time Trump is going through, not only because of the political crisis unleashed by the murder of Floyd but also because of the coronavirus pandemic that has already left more than 100,000 dead, Biden is only now trying to raise his profile and become the main political voice that defies the president.

Until now, one of those voices has been the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, and now, increasingly, the heterogeneous choir that emerges from the streets.

