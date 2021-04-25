They change their looks, BTS falls in love with the ARMY by making their dreams come true | INSTAGRAM

The popularity and talent of the members of Bangtan sonyeondan turned these guys, BTS, into complete fashion icons, and honoring this title, they just gave their image a twist, which we can affirm that the ARMY waited a long time ago, and today, they finally receive it.

On this occasion the band has made an alliance of power with one of the most luxurious firms that you can know, most of the active users on the internet and the social media, we have seen the members of BTS set trends in men’s fashion and bet on a style similar to that of the also iconic one, Harry Styles and the alliance it has with Gucci, but it seems that the group opted for a more urban look and now they are the new image of a renowned firm.

That’s right, it was recently confirmed that this group of idols have become the new ambassadors of one of the most recognized and famous Parisian brands around the world, that’s right, we are talking about Louis Vuitton, the French fashion house that has created a recognizable name around the world.

BTS prepared some content and thus later revealed a look at their new looksIt all happened when Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of the renowned brand Louis Vuitton, emotionally shared an image on his Instagram stories where idols can be seen sitting during an interview, looking totally phenomenal.

With a statement, they made it known to the public on social networks, knowing full well that this news would quickly become a trend: “Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Koo”.

The union between Abloh and BTS was already giving something to talk about before this could materialize 100%, because for the launch of the autumn-winter 2021 collection, the Korean group was a special guest of the French firm.

At the beginning of the year they were as guests, and now, a few months later they become the ambassadors, one of the most important brands, everyone wishes they had @BTS_twt but not everyone has the same luck. Congratulations LOUIS VUITTON # BTSxLOUISVUITTON pic.twitter.com/r9I3hEdJAv – Vanseok (@ hobisprite94) April 23, 2021

In the Louis Vuitton networks, we can see the styling that Abloh has done for the renowned band, for which he has resorted to a color palette that reminds us a bit of the wardrobe that we have seen in series such as “Love Alarm” or “Like Butterfly ”, since although the brand’s prints predominate, pastel colors are part of the Asian wardrobe and fashion that to this day continues to set the course for some fashionistas.

The photo is probably a preview of a clip that we will see soon marking the beginning of the collaboration between the group and the fashion house, so it is a low quality image that does not reveal many details of these singers, however, the Close-ups revealed that Jungkook and J-Hope changed their looks in amazing ways.

It turns out that the “Daydream” interpreter returned to blonde hair, one of the styles that ARMY has loved the most throughout his career, while Jungkook made one of the fans’ dreams come true, because although previously there were many edits with this Look, everything seems to indicate that for the first time we will see the “golden maknae” with purple hair.

For his part, Suga wore black hair, when V and Jin opted for a natural look with brown hair, while Jimin and RM decided not to reveal what their style is currently like and wore caps that completely covered their hair.

As soon as these changes were announced, the BTS boys were present in the most popular topics of the moment at least on Twitter, all thanks to the surprise they caused in their many fans.

Who, to celebrate the new recognition, fans returned the news trend under the hashtag #BTSxLouisVuitton.