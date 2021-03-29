They change a goal in the Switzerland-Lithuania for being higher than the other

03/29/2021 at 6:20 AM CEST

Efe

The match between the national teams of Switzerland and Lithuania, from Group C qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, he started almost twenty minutes late as he had to change one of the goals on the pitch at the Kybunpark stadium in St. Gallen.

When checking the state of the goals, those responsible found that one of them was ten centimeters taller than the other.

The workers of the enclosure had to remove it from the field of play and replace it with another with the regulatory measure, which prevented the match from starting at the scheduled time. It started normally twenty minutes later.