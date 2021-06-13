They challenge the election in Xochimilco; Gabriel del Monte points out that there was vote buying

MEXICO CITY. Gabriel del Monte, who was a candidate of the Coalition Going for Mexico City to the mayor of Xochimilco, and the National Action Party, presented an electoral trial before the District Directorate 25 Xochimilco, of the National Electoral Institute (INE) for alleged irregularities during the electoral process on June 6.

Outside of District Council 25, accompanied by lawyers Román Sandoval and Juan Dueñas, among others, Del Monte released the document that addresses various irregularities made by José Carlos Acosta Ruíz, Morena’s candidate, during his campaign to contest for the demarcation, among them, the acquisition of between 10 thousand and 15 thousand votes through the purchase, manipulation and extortion on the part of Xochimilco officials.

Beyond canceling the boxes, we want the popular will to be respected, that is why we will accompany our candidate in this legal process that he has initiated and we will exhaust all jurisdictional instances to give Xochimilco the government it needs, ”said Andrés Atayde Rubiolo, president of National Action in Mexico City.

