The legal conflict in the Liberal Constitutionalist Party (PLC) is complicated by the challenge presented by a group of national and departmental managers to the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE), which seeks to nullify the appointment of Miguel Rosales as national president and the reelection of charges of those related to the leader Arnoldo Alemán and his wife María Fernanda Flores. The German-Flores couple have reacted against disgruntled members of their party by threatening to expel them or pressure them to resign from the red party.

Valmore Valladares, Jorge Ocampo and two other directors of the group opposed to arnoldismo, introduced this June 18 in the office of Attention to Political Parties of the CSE, “an appeal of inapplicability” against party statutes that border on the Constitution, so that invalidate the actions of the National Executive Committee (CEN), by failing to comply with the mandate of the conventional that the new authorities be elected in municipal, departmental, regional and national assemblies.

“Only with the will of a few people did they effectively remove the electoral commission from the PLC and claim the right to choose among themselves. That is not respecting the will of the majority of the party of the Great National Convention, “said Valladares, before entering the headquarters of the CSE.

Also Read: Miguel Rosales: «I don’t need the finger of Arnoldo Alemán to be president of the PLC»

The internal conflict is due to the fact that 12 of 17 CEN members, including Alemán, Flores and Rosales himself, decided to ignore the decision of the 2019 National Convention and suspend partisan elections, taking advantage of the health crisis caused by the new pandemic. Covid-19 coravirus. Those 12 CEN executives decided on a “restructuring” process to remove the members who demand to change the entire national leadership, and to put in office the faithful politicians of Alemán and Flores.

In this way, they annulled the presidency of María Haydée Osuna and appointed Miguel Rosales, who would take over on July 11.

The group of liberal executives in disagreement with the actions of the CEN have claimed that since the assemblies could not be held due to the pandemic, the executives should have been allowed to finish their terms, “subsequently resume internal elections” so that each candidate could measure his leadership among the bases of the PLC.

Valladares pointed out that those responsible for the conflict “is Arnoldo Alemán and María Fernanda, supported by Jamileth Bonilla, Martha McCoy, Silvio Américo Calderón and all those who have been under the shadow of Arnoldo Alemán, and have not had their own leadership” to achieve the charges without the blessing of the leader of the red organization. They announced that they will also promote reforms to the party’s statutes to “abolish the plates so that everyone can measure their leadership,” said Valladares, second vice president of the PLC electoral commission.

Also Read: Hardening concrete “fingerprint” with national managers to retain control of the PLC

Rosales now wants a party convention

The also liberal deputy, Miguel Rosales, has insisted that his designation as national president of the PLC is allowed by the statutes of the party organization, but now he has challenged the also deputy María Haydée Osuna to call the national convention to measure who has greater support from members.

Rosales has said that he does not need Alemán’s support to be president of the PLC. However, he accepted that it was because of the leader who obtained the position, when he was supported at the CEN meeting where the arnoldistas were re-elected to their positions.

“He (German) is convinced that the best for the PLC is called Miguel Anselmo Rosales Ortega, but there are others who have told him ‘do not put it on doctor’, and have told him ‘put me on, because I am more arnoldista’. Why haven’t you chosen them? That’s another thing. He has never trusted me as an arnoldista, he trusts me as a professional, “said Rosales.

Threats to purge opponents

The fight in the PLC could be ended by Alemán and Flores, forcing the expulsion or resignation of municipal, departmental and national leaders who continue to denounce that the imposed process is undemocratic. This is reflected in the CEN Act number 316-08-06-2020, of the virtual meeting of June 8 where they decided to ignore the decision of the conventional, provided to THE PRESS.

It may interest you: Arnoldista dome ignores demand for internal elections and imposes Miguel Rosales in the presidency of the PLC

“Dr. Alemán says and indicates that if some members of the CEN are dissatisfied and do not want to work under these procedures, that they can resign, if that is right for them, that they can do so and not just be voting against everything and all », says the minutes about that meeting that gathers the pressures of the liberal leader.

María Haydée Osuna, Jimmy Blandón, Adilia Salinas, Rosa Argentina Navarro and Sofia Gadea were the five votes against designating positions without submitting them to internal assemblies. According to the minutes of the meeting. Alemán asked Gadera “to resign because he disagrees with the dismissal of Osuna” from the PLC’s national presidency.

Rosario Calix, departmental director of Chinandega for that political party, has denounced that she knows that it will be one of the first to be removed from office because she is one of those who opposes the arnoldista group.

“Good afternoon, co-religious brothers, I would like to inform you that I have been informed that the first head to roll is mine, and who is replacing me is Donadi Varela, who is the new departmental vice president with the new restructuring. A good time, right !, on instructions from the de facto president and fellow PLC, Doña María Fernanda and Arnoldo Alemán, ”Calix denounced to members of his party.