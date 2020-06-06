Gustavo Castillo García

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday June 6, 2020, p. 22

The Presidency of the Republic, the Ministry of Energy and the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace) filed an appeal against the provisional suspension that temporarily terminates the clean energy investment agreements established in the guidelines of the Reliability Policy , Safety, Continuity and Quality in the National Electric System. Meanwhile, the eighth district court in administrative matters dismissed the appeals for incompetence filed against the court that granted the mentioned suspension.

Reports from the Federal Judicial Branch indicate that the federal authorities filed an appeal with a federal court against the decision of the second district court in administrative matters specialized in economic competition, broadcasting and telecommunications, Juan Pablo Gómez Fierro, who in days ago granted a provisional suspension to the environmental organization Greenpeace.

In its resolution, it indicated that the authorities must apply the provisions that were in force prior to the issuance of the Policy of Reliability, Safety, Continuity and Quality in the National Electric System, a determination that has benefited around 50 companies interested in this type. of investments.

For its part, the eighth district court in amparo rejected eight appeals filed by Cenace, in which it requested that the second district court be declared incompetent in administrative matters specialized in economic competition, broadcasting and telecommunications.

In disclosing the judicial decision regarding the amparo lawsuits from number 566/2020 to 573/2020, the eighth district court in administrative matters considered that the brief presented within the electronic platform of the Federal Judicial Council was not it deals with an indirect amparo lawsuit, but with an incident of incompetence due to being inhibitory by reason of matter, which is only foreseen when the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation and the collegiate Circuit courts initiate them; not for the district judges, as the legal director of the National Center for Energy Control intends to assert, so, based on article 48 of the Amparo Law, what is appropriate is to consider the incident of incompetence raised as not filed .