The police body reported that a 17-year-old boy was also seriously injured at the site with a shot to the head.

AP –

NY.- Nine people were shot in one party in the city of Syracuse, authorities reported, including a 17-year-old boy who was in critical condition Sunday.

No suspect has been arrested. The chief of police Kenton Buckner emphasized at a press conference with the mayor Ben Walsh that the investigation is in its initial stage.

Syracuse police officers arrived at the scene shortly after 9 p.m. to attend reports of a stolen car, but they encountered people who said they were shooting at a crowd of « a few hundred, » Buckner said, noting that his agents they did not hear the detonations.

In addition to the 17-year-old, who was shot in the head, the victims’ ages range from 18 to 53, police said in a press release. They are all expected to survive.

A woman who claimed to be the hostess of the party He told the Syracuse Post-Standard newspaper that for 14 years he has celebrated the birthday of his son Ryedell Davis and there has never been a problem.

« Every year I have thrown a party for my son, and this has never happened, » said Annetta Peterson. « Nothing like this has ever happened. »

Witnesses told the newspaper that several hundred people had gathered for dinner and listening to music. The shots were recorded shortly before 9 p.m., when the party was scheduled to finish.

Walsh stressed that the city did not issue any permits for the event.

« We would not issue authorizations for such a meeting, » he said.

The place was secured and there are no longer any risks to the public, Buckner said.