They celebrate graduations with virtual hugs; health crisis blurs smiles

ELEMENTARY ENDED WITHOUT BEING ABLE TO LEAVE

At Diego Emilio Reyes’ graduation there was no dance, no hugs, or the traditional delivery of the certificate. He left sixth grade of primary school without having the opportunity to live with their peers classes because of the pandemic.

The minor, 12 years old, assured that he did not like the virtual classes, “he was not a father.” In the next school year, he will enter high school with the hope of reuniting with one of the students from Serafín Peña Elementary School, located in the municipality of Guadalupe.

It was a bit strange (not living with his classmates) because it is rare that there is a pandemic and not going to school, “he said.

He confessed that this situation did not please him because he did not have the opportunity to meet his colleagues and talk. “We couldn’t play anymore,” he said.

He added that, because of the coronavirus, his graduation could not be in person either, he had to settle for a virtual celebration in which his loved ones accompanied him in front of a computer.

The high school he will enter is number 4 Mariano Jiménez and he hopes to return to face-to-face classes. During his time through elementary school he made a “best friend” named Marcos Daniel and as he will also go to the same high school he has confidence that now they will be able to live together.

In Nuevo León, the state Ministry of Health has not given a date for the return to face-to-face classes at the basic level.

The return to classrooms seems increasingly complicated given the rebound in covid-19 cases.

-Araracely Garza

HIS HOPE, RETURN TO CLASSES

Karely graduated from elementary school in Ciudad Juárez without seeing her classmates for a year and a half. Now she is hoping to return to face-to-face classes to meet and hang out with her new friends.

He regrets that he has not seen his friends from elementary school for a long time, he saw them for the last time last Wednesday at his graduation, in a bowling alley, but already in high school he will return to the classrooms and meet his new friends. That makes her happy.

However, her mother, Karla, who is a teacher at an elementary school on this border, knows that things cannot be as happy as her daughter thinks, since, although they have begun to clean all the school facilities, the return It would be gradual, from 10 to 15 students, only those who have a problem for counseling, or limited technology, such as lack of internet, so the return to the classroom will not be as your daughter imagines.

Photo: Special / Carlos Coria

Karla explained that since the pandemic began, her daughters (Karely and her sister) have shown disorientation, they are distracted by everything, they get bored of being alone and sitting all day and that has frustrated them. “Karely’s sister is unmotivated, since she only saw her teachers and friends on screen, from time to time and did not live with them.”

She says that she has even been “apathetic with her classmates, there are no longer relationships between them, she was very sociable and now she no longer talks like before, the relationships are very dry, cold, she just lives, but with the content of the class, you just greet each other with a hello or a how are you, that’s all ”.

However, Karely is excited because “I’m going to go to school, with my new friends, I’m excited”, but Karla finishes off: “She gets used to the idea that she is going to go back to school”.

-Carlos Coria

END OF COURSE IN THREE TIMES

Four hundred students who graduated from the Leyes de Reforma secondary school, in the municipality of Tlaxiaco, in the Mixteca region, did have a face-to-face school year closure, received recognition for good performance and there was also the opportunity to take a picture with a teacher.

How was this closing act of the 2020-2021 cycle achieved, in pandemic times? Armando Cortés Cruz, director of the institution, founded and inaugurated by President Lázaro Cárdenas del Río, was asked.

Photo: Special / Patricia Briseño

The closing ceremony was dosed, it happened on three consecutive days, so it was possible that 1,200 students, from all three grades, for about 60 minutes, were present at the institution, with healthy distance and mandatory use of face masks ”.

He specified that the closings were recorded and none detracts from their importance, although “the third grade ceremony had its special touch, as it was broadcast live through the secondary school networks, so it was shared and seen by family members. and friends inside and outside the country ”.

Of 400 graduates who received their documents, 44 obtained an average above 9.8; He was also recognized for his participation in the Mathematics Olympiad, as well as for the presentation of a class in the broadcast of Learn at Home.

–Patricia Briseño

APPLAUDING THE SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF THE CYCLE

As valuable and determined Delfina Gómez described, Secretary of Public Education, the participation of those who make up the school communities to face the challenges of the covid-19 pandemic, with which they achieved, he considered, a successful conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year.

He highlighted the vocation of teachers to maintain, in their different contexts, access to educational services for children, adolescents and young people. The official held a working meeting with the management team of the SEP on the occasion of the end of courses in public and private schools of the National Educational System.

Yesterday, around 25 million 253 thousand students and more than one million 225 teachers in public and private schools of more than 230 thousand elementary schools throughout the country concluded school activities.

Gómez Álvarez recalled that the 2020-2021 cycle began in the remote mode, with the support of technologies and telecommunications, mainly television and through the emerging strategy Learn at Home.

This strategy included the production and transmission of 9,480 educational television programs and just over 1,200 radio programs on mathematics, mother tongue, healthy life, and civic and ethical training, in addition to 295 programs in 31 indigenous languages, in which 91 teachers from 19 states participated.

With this strategy, the secretary said, it was possible to offer distance educational resources to guarantee fundamental learning in preschool, primary and secondary school, based on free textbooks, as it is the main pedagogical tool of school communities.

In more information, the website aprendeencasa.sep.gob.mx received more than 600 million visits and with the support of the National Council for Educational Development (Conafe), nearly 700 thousand workbooks were distributed and a program of visits to households in marginalized areas.

He highlighted the recognition that Learn at Home was held by the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval), of Good Practices in the Use of Monitoring and Evaluation Results in the 2020 Public Policy Cycle.

Finally, he reiterated that the 2021-2022 School Cycle begins next Monday, August 30 and ends on July 28, 2022, with 200 effective days of classes for public and private schools in the country, and 195 for Normal Education and training of teachers.

The school holidays, he added, add up to 40 business days distributed: 10 days in December 2021; 10 days in April, and 20 days as of July 29, 2022, in addition to the fact that the Centennial of the Foundation of the SEP will be commemorated on October 3.

-Abraham Nava

THE PARADE IS TAKEN TO THEIR HOME

To celebrate the end of the preschool period, little Alberto received a visit from teachers and caregivers of the preschool he attended, who had the idea of ​​touring the students’ houses one by one in a parade to celebrate their mini-graduation with them. .

Alberto has a double challenge, he is a child who lives with the autism spectrum and the next stage is transcendental for his education. His mother, Gina, prepared it because, although it was a surprise, she had to anticipate that he would see something extraordinary.

There were companies that began to offer this type of service: decoration of vehicles with balloons, botargas and a myriad of accessories to take the little ones for a walk and thus celebrate the end of a cycle that they lived virtually behind a screen. However, they were so expensive that parents could not agree.

Photo: Special / Lourdes López

This stage could not go unnoticed, the staff decided that they would congratulate each little one live, albeit with a “healthy distance”.

Gina commented that the teaching staff invested of their resources to be able to pass and celebrate briefly with each student. They rented a van so that the entire school worker would arrive with gifts: some ecological bags with cookies made by members of the cafeteria and other goodies.

When they arrived they brought a speaker with music, super nice, they started talking and the English teacher, teacher David, had written very particular things about each child; They said things about Alberto’s performance and socially, about what he liked to do and that they will miss. It was something very emotional, “she said excitedly.

The celebration was joined by the neighbors of the housing unit where they live, who applauded the little one. “They had been very tough months. From my point of view, this initiative was wonderful because of the efforts of the teachers who took a step forward, who did not delegate the celebration to the parents, since not everyone has the same possibilities ”, assured Alberto’s mother.

–Lourdes Lopez

IN ONE YEAR, HE ONLY SAW HIS FRIENDS ONCE

A year ago, 13-year-old Valeria Flores was in the sixth grade of primary school and had the excitement of starting the next stage of her educational preparation; however, in the first year of high school, he only lived with his classmates once.

I think it would have been much better in person, because I feel that high school is a very beautiful stage and not being able to be with them has been difficult ”, said the student.

For the youngest, taking a year online, without seeing her classmates, has been more complicated than if it had been a face-to-face course.

In primary school I only had my sixth grade teacher who gave me all my subjects, but now, for each subject there is a teacher and each one with different tasks. Also, at home, I think, there are more distractions than if we were in the living room ”.

He pointed out that even on his campus they did not have the opportunity to celebrate Student’s Day, instead, the campus had the detail of giving a gift to the students on the occasion of Children’s Day.

That was the only day we were able to say hello, but it was very fast, we barely talked about anything and we had to say goodbye to avoid exposing ourselves or our families, “he said while showing the photo of that memory on his phone.

Valeria hoped that the end of the pandemic would come and she could meet with her classmates in the classroom.

From her primary school graduation, she remembers that, although it was not as she would have liked, her family took great pains to make it special, even adorning one of the walls of the house with a graduation decoration in which photos were taken, among which it one with her dad.

-Emmanuel Rincon

