They celebrate Easter in NYC with open churches with limits and virtual ceremonies due to COVID-19

With the commemoration of Palm Sunday This March 28, the the Holy Week, considered one of the most important dates in the liturgical calendar of the Catholic world. And in the midst of the pandemic of COVID-19, which has left more than 30,793 deaths, between confirmed and presumed coronavirus cases, this time the thousands of parishioners and devotees living in the Big Apple, they will be able to participate in rites and religious activities.

Currently the picture looks much calmer than last year, when the Easter could not be celebrated in any of the five New York boroughs, due to the fierce surge of COVID-19 infections and death records of up to 700 cases a day for those days.

Devotees like Josefina Pabón, who has been a faithful believer since she was a child, when she celebrated the Stations of the Cross and the processions that took place in her native Colombia, she was excited to know that this year she will be able to go to Church at Holy Week, as she assures that she needs that comfort.

“Many times we complain about the lack of food and money but my greatest gift is knowing that this time I can feel relief in the church waiting for our Lord Jesus Christ, well just as he is going to resurrect, people like me are going to be reborn with his love“Said the grandmother, who resides in Queens.

The Mexican Graciliano Chaydez, originally from Monterrey, he also declared himself full of joy to be able to celebrate Holy Week with his family in the temples and said that it is time to surrender in prayer so that the pandemic will leave the whole world.

“Those who we believe in god We know that this date is worth a lot, because it was when his son sacrificed himself for us, and just as there have been many people sacrificed with this plague, we must stick together, in faith, so that it can be eradicated and begin to build a better world for all ”, said the worker.

Masses but with limits

And even though there will be Easter as God intended, and the faithful will be able to go to the temples, the ecclesial authorities warn that they will maintain as a fundamental principle the strict follow-up of the security protocols.

The attendance capacity limit that most churches are handling is 25%, which can increase up to 50%. However, some of their temples cannot accommodate 50% with the required social distancing and a closed row between each row, but that will not prevent Catholics from going to pay tribute to their beliefs.

“The churches of the Diocese of Brooklyn will be open to the parishioners for mass and private prayer during Holy Week, in strict adherence to safety guidelines. The protocols, in force since we resumed attending Mass in person last summer, have allowed the faithful to worship without danger ”, assured John quaglioneof the Diocese of Brooklyn, which also runs Queens County churches, calling on those who attend religious services to follow the guidelines.

Likewise, it is recalled that due to security protocols due to the pandemic, there will be no hand greetings of peace, nor will the host be received in the mouth.

“We remember Mass attendees who must wear a mask, maintain social distancing, sit six feet apart, only in designated seating rows, receive Holy Communion in hand, refrain from having contact with other parishioners during the peace sign exchange, and avoid congregating in church ”, added Quaglione.

Regarding the religious activities that will be in the churches, in addition to the masses, which have been increased to be able to attend all the people, each temple has different schedules, which can be seen through their websites.

“Each of our diocesan churches in Brooklyn and Queens have posted a schedule of individual parish Holy Week, and some churches add Masses to safely accommodate the increase in attendance, “warned the Diocese spokesman, who added that in addition to the Masses in people, a program has been designed to transmit them virtually. The aim is to be able to reach all the parishioners.

“Since the dispensation from attending Mass remains in effect, those who feel uncomfortable or more susceptible to the virus You can watch the services on our diocesan cable news channel, NET-TVQuaglione added.

For a complete schedule of broadcasts that will be on the Holy Week, people can visit www.netny.tv.

The Diocese took the opportunity to send a message of encouragement to believers and recalled that the churches continue to reach out to those who need it most in these difficult times.

“On behalf of the Diocese of Brooklyn, we acknowledge the price than the coronavirus pandemic has gained in the Latino community. Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens continue to serve the nutritional and mental health needs of many, and our religious leaders continue to be there for the spiritual needs of those who have turned to them. ” Quaglione said. “We continue to pray for the end of this pandemic, remembering in our prayers the lives of the lost and those who have fallen ill.”

Juan Monterrubio, who was praying on the eve of Holy Week at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church

They will do virtual broadcasts

In addition, the Archdiocese of New York, which serves the parishioners of Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island, estimated at nearly 3 million faithful, many of them Latino, also called for participation in religious ceremonies on these dates, warning that no one has to feel alone.

“At this unprecedented time, when we have been asked to sacrifice so much of our daily lives to protect our loved ones and communities, it can feel like we are alone. But as Catholics, we know that we are never alone: ​​Jesus is there with us, always“, Indicated the Archdiocese, that in addition to having face-to-face Masses in churches, it will also have virtual broadcasts.

“The Archdiocese of New York is committed to providing you with the celebration of the sacrifice and resurrection of our Lord, no matter where they are, through all the means at our disposal. Distance may separate us, but we are united in faith ”, they warned.

And in the middle of the liturgies that will take place at Holy Week, they highlighted that eOn Palm Sunday the Mass of Saint Oscar Romero will be celebrated in the Cathedral of Saint Patrick and the Martyrs of El Salvador. The mass will be at 4 in the afternoon and there will be relics of Romero’s beatification, as confirmed Mercedes Anderson, spokeswoman for the Archdiocese. The celebration will be in charge of Bishop Luis Romero Fernández. of the Diocese of Rockville Center.

Anderson added that the Church of the Assumption, in Peekskill, will have a Stations of the Cross on Good Friday at 12 p.m. and that the Charismatic Center will have a mass in memory of those lost by covid-19 as part of its mass on Palm Sunday.

And on the protocols that the churches will maintain, the Archdiocese stressed that Covid security measures remain a priority.

In Spanish at Our Lady of Guadalupe

The Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, from 14th Street and 8th Avenue, in Manhattan, considered one of the most significant temples by the Latino community in New York, which has kept its doors open for devotees to come there, will also offer several masses in Spanish on the most recent dates. Easter week specials, as shown in their calendar of activities.

And parishioners like Juan Monterrubio, Whoever was praying on the eve of Holy Week, is clear about what will be the clamor for which they will ask this year.

“I hope that this pandemic will end soon, because it has hit us very hard, especially undocumented people, who like me have been without work and for better times to come. I have been unemployed for a year now ”, commented the faithful devotee, who will attend the religious services of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Juan added: “It comforts me at least knowing that the churches this time are open for everyone, and although I feel that I cannot celebrate anything this Easter, I do believe that we can at least come here and ask God to help us, and hear Mass in Spanish, because we can’t take it anymore ”.

New Yorkers will celebrate Easter with open churches with limits and virtual ceremonies

Rules to keep in mind in churches

25% is the standard capacity that the churches have been working with. 50% of capacity will be allowed in churches that can follow security protocols and bank closures. The use of masks will be required all the time inside the temples. A closed row will be required between each row in churches. Maintaining social distancing will be required, they will need to sit six feet apart, only in designated rows. Holy Communion must be received in the hand. Contact with other parishioners should be avoided during the rite of peace. Crowds will not be allowed in the temples. Outdoors, families of different groups must maintain physical distance. If singing is part of the service, people must stay at least 12 feet apart while singing and must cover their mouths.

How will Easter be celebrated in the churches?

In the Cathedral of San Patricio, there will be a mass called Saint Oscar Romero and the Martyrs of El Salvador, at 4:00 in the afternoon. Each temple in New York will have constant, increased Masses in order to cover the largest number of parishioners, who attend under conditions of limited capacity. There will also be a transmission of masses and rites, in Spanish, which can be consulted and viewed through the website www.netny.tv. Likewise, the parishioners of Staten Island, The Bronx and Manhattan, will be able to find out about the religious activities, through the page of the Archdiocese of New York, in this link: https://archny.org/news-events/liturgical- seasons / holy-week / Through this page you can see information on activities in the churches that will be updated

www.facebook.com/hispanicministryny

Celebrations at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church: