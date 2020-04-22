The COVID-19 crisis has allowed the reduction of greenhouse gases, it has also allowed the appearance of wild species in streets now empty due to isolation

Notimex –

United Nations.- In the midst of what they have characterized as the “worst crisis since World War II”, the agencies of the United Nations Organization (Un) celebrated today the Earth day and climate change.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO, for its acronym in English), for the last 5 years the highest temperatures in history have been recorded, in addition, according to the organization, the trend will continue to grow.

According to WMO’s estimates of the Leading Center for Annual Climate Prediction for Decades, for the period 2020-2024, new temperature records are expected to be set.

For the organization, the crisis of COVID-19 has allowed the reduction of greenhouse gases, but has made it impossible to discuss measures to reduce climate change.

“We have to flatten the curve of the pandemic and climate change, “said Petteri Taalas, WMO general secretary.

He also called for the international unity that has been developed to combat the pandemic of COVID-19 continue, to also combat the ravages that currently exist in the climate.

He also warned that with the pandemic, the climate crisis does not disappear, but rather complicates the situation in the different countries; especially in the case of those who already face the consequences of climate change.

In this sense, he accused that the countries that face the COVID-19 with weakened health systems are less prepared to attend, for example, the cases of those affected by heat waves or the consequences of natural phenomena such as tornadoes and storms.

In relation to the pandemic and the climate crisis, the secretary general of the UnAntonio Guterres also spoke.

“There is another and deeper emergency, the growing environmental crisis facing the planet. Biodiversity is in sharp decline and the environmental crisis is reaching a point of no return,” said Guterres.

Therefore, he called for everyone to participate in actions aimed at protecting the environment and at the same time fighting the crisis by coronavirus that lashes the planet.

In addition, he pointed out that the recovery from the crisis by COVID-19 is an opportunity to start doing things well, with the aim of fighting against climate change.

The Kyoto Protocol, an international agreement that seeks to take measures to solve the problem of climate change, continues in force, now, through the COPs (Conferences of the Parties).

The latter ratified the second period of validity of the Kyoto Protocol from January 1, 2013 to December 31, 2020.

However, the extension was not supported by the United States, Russia and Canada, and China has not participated in the last meetings.

The United States, which emits 25 percent of greenhouse gases until 2005, when China surpassed it, has never ratified the Protocol, considering it “insufficient”.