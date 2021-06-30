They celebrate Chayanne on his birthday with sweet messages! | AP

One of the audience’s favorite personalities is undoubtedly Elmer Figueroa Arce, but he is known internationally as Chayanne who on June 28 turned 53 years old, thousands of people gathered to congratulate him on social networks as the celebrity that he is.

The singer was given the task of sharing a flirty publication on his official Instagram account where he was perhaps about to celebrate his birthday, it was accompanied by an impressive cake that reflected his birth Puerto Rico.

Chayanne He has won the affection of millions not only thanks to his music, but also his personality and person, it is practically certain that despite being 53 years old his music continues to delight the public and that the new generations already know him.

Although he is not very active on his official Instagram account, when he does share something, his fans immediately begin to react to what he shares, just as they did with his most recent photographs.

My beautiful people I celebrate with all of you !!! Thanks for the messages and blessings, I love you, “Chayanne wrote.

In the first photo we see him with his characteristic smile, which has conquered millions in each of his publications, presentations and interviews, apparently he is ready to enjoy a day on his yacht, the beach or the pool because he is wearing Beach clothes.

The interpreter of “Salomé” is wearing a purple shirt with a pattern print that seems to be of small flowers, orange and green colors are combined, he also wears shorts and his characteristic cap for a casual day.

Smiling very flirtatious, in addition to stealing several sighs, two and the Internet users in his publication, he is closing one eye, surely causing several sighs, not only is he flirtatious but also quite flirtatious, it would not be a surprise that more than one of his fans He also closed his eye in response and perhaps even blew a kiss.

With his hands he is showing what could be the number “53” which is his age, he has his left palm open and the right with the number 3 referring to it.

On one side of it we see a three-story cake decorated with fondant, which in the second photo we see in more detail, the three floors are white, in the one below with airbrush they apparently painted a blue beach and molded this paste to create a palm tree some clouds and the flag of Puerto Rico.

Something that has characterized Chayanne throughout his more than 40 years of career is that he has always been proud of his roots and even he himself has let us know not only with his actions but also with his publications and also in various interviews.

The singer’s publication has almost 800 thousand likes and also more than 52.6 comments, most of which are congratulations to him, with much love and admiration.

Many congratulations and blessings “,” Congratulations Chayanne very happy birthday that life continues to fill you with blessings next to your beautiful family, “wrote some fans.

In reality, it is difficult to hide the affection felt for this pleasant and much loved Puerto Rican who has filled us with music in various genres, we hope he continues to surprise us not only with his music but also with other projects, such as the one he has on the doorstep in Sing 2, playing Clay Calloway.