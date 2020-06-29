They hold BET 2020 Awards virtually, see the list of winners | AP

The twentieth installment of the BET awards would take place on June 28, 2020The ceremony celebrated entertainment achievements by paying tribute to music, sports, television and movies.

On this occasion, it was decided that said ceremony will be carried out in a virtual due to the effects of the blockages due to the health crisis of the coronavirus.

It is worth mentioning that said ceremony marks the twentieth year of the on-air awards program and the 40th anniversary of Black Entertainment Television, as well as the first virtual ceremony in its history.

Also, the gala of the BET Awards served as an extension of the voices of black people protesting the streets of the United States for the inequality African Americans suffer daily.

A list of winners in BET 2020 Awards, which were issued practically on Sunday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

– Video of the year: DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, « Higher »

– Best Female R&B / Pop Artist: Lizzo

– Best Male R&B / Pop Artist: Chris Brown

– Best Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

– Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: DaBaby

– Best New Artist: Roddy Ricch

– Best group: Migos

– Best collaboration: Chris Brown with Drake, « No Guidance »

– Album of the year: Roddy Ricch, « Please excuse me for being antisocial »

– Humanitarian award: Beyoncé

– Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspiration Award: Kirk Franklin, « Just for Me »

– Best Actress: Issa Rae

– Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan

– Best Picture: « Queen & Slim »

– Youngstars Award: Marsai Martin

– Sportsman of the year: Simone Biles

– Sportsman of the year: LeBron James

– BET YOUR PRIZE: Beyoncé with Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint JHN, « Brown Skin Girl »

– Video Director of the Year: Teyana Taylor

– Best International Act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

– Spectator’s Choice: Best New International Act: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)