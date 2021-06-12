They celebrate 50 years flying through the airspace saving lives

MEXICO CITY.

The Executive Directorate of Condors Air Services of the Secretariat for Citizen Security has served the population for 50 years. It was in 1971 when the General Directorate of Police and Traffic of the then Federal District created the Administrative Unit of Air Service. The first two aircraft acquired were a Bell 47 and a Bell 206.

Omar García Harfuch, Secretary of Citizen Security, said the Condors are a fundamental element to guarantee security for people.

Photo: special

Each of the elements that make up the Air Services of the Secretariat for Citizen Security forms a highly qualified group, each one of them provides its services tirelessly, always ready to offer the best of each one to contribute to the protection of each citizen. you need it. With the passage of time, the Condors have strengthened and have strengthened their capacities, increasing the state of force, forming specialized cadres and improving their equipment to fulfill the mission of protecting society “, said Omar García Harfuch

The Condores Group is currently made up of: 21 pilots, 38 mechanics, 3 doctors, 22 paramedics and administrative operational personnel who work 365 days a year.

It has a fleet of 13 helicopters, 5 of which are certified as ambulances. Of the most relevant tasks carried out by the air grouping are: discursive flights, patrolling in areas with a high crime rate, support for highway personnel, support in fighting forest fires, search and rescue, air ambulances, transfer of organs, support to citizens and in case of earthquakes.