The Goonies, a film directed by Richard Donner and released on June 7, 1985, is considered one of the most important youth and adventure cult films of all time, made by today, 35 years after its premiere, She is remembered with messages and video clips by users on social networks.

The Goonies were a gang of friends, made up of the characters who played Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Jonathan Ke Quan, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green and Martha Plimpton who, over the course of an hour and 54 minutes, undertook the search for a lost treasure, owned by the pirate known as “Willy the One-eyed”.

“Mikey”, “Brand”, “Chunk”, “Mouth”, “Data”, “Andy” and “Stef”, start their adventure as they find the traditional map that will lead them to live their journey, which, initially it would be directed by the filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who was the architect of the story; Thus, “Los Goonies” make their journey facing an endless number of traps left by pirates, and with “Los Fratelli”, hot on their heels.

During its premiere in the United States and Canada, the film grossed more than $ 61 million, according to figures from the Box Office Mojo portal, which also recorded what was obtained in its relaunches, the most important in 2013 and 2019, years in which he raised $ 113,000 and more than $ 1,989,000, respectively.

Today, elements of The Goonies, such as the gang, the weather and, above all, the adventures they face, have become determining factors for the television series and movies made today, but which place their stories in the past, with the nostalgic effect, the ‘vintage’ (classic) and the memory of the 1980s and 1990s.

A clear example of the above is the Stranger Things series, released in 2016, in which its protagonists, a gang of four boys who play “Dungeons and Dragons”, face an adventure of hidden dimensions, in which on board their Bicycles will try to solve the mysteries that can affect their town, a fictional place called “Hawkins”, in Indiana.

Netizens remember “Los Goonies”, and its soundtrack.

In the framework of its premiere, Internet users remembered the tape through messages and clips of their favorite scenes, such as the part in which the gang confronts a giant octopus: “Do you remember when the gang was finally rescued on the beach and ‘Data’, he tells a journalist that the octopus was very scary! and it seemed that he was making it up? Well, actually there was that encounter with a giant octopus, “shared a user on networks.

“The Goonies I would stagnate in the 80s, and I would be happy. When 1989 ended, back to 1980, like this in an infinite loop ”and“ The Goonies is still as entertaining, fun and exciting as the first time I saw it. It is a marvel that has resisted time very well and with a great soundtrack ”, were other messages published by fans of the story, who also remembered the song The Goonies, performed by singer Cindy Lauper.

“The ruffian who tries to decipher the content of this map, will pay his daring with the most terrible of deaths,” was one of the phrases with which the premiere of the film was remembered, in addition to the fact that several posters of the story were broadcast. , as in which the gang appears caricatured obtaining the pirate’s treasure and “Los Fratelli”, to one side; and another in which “The Goonies” hang from a grotto.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad