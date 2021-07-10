They caught her on TV and fired her from work

MEXICO CITY.

He did everything to be in the semifinal of the Euro 2020 Come in England and Denmark, but in the end they fired her from her job for a small mistake: being on television.

Nina farooqi got tickets to be at the stadium WembleyBut since she thought they would not give her permission to be absent, she made up being sick.

Already in the mythical stadium, he suffered with Denmark’s first goal, but at 39 ‘he enjoyed the equalizer, just behind the goal. One of the television cameras focused her on the celebration. Moment observed by his boss.

The woman lost her job as a Digital Content Coordinator at Composite Prime.

Farooqi says she is sorry, according to the Daily Telegraph. “Nobody wants to be fired, but I also would have hated the regret of missing it. I would do it all over again“, he pointed.

England beat Denmark to reach the final, where they will contest the title against Italy at Wembley.

