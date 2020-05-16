They caught a thief “spider man” who had stolen climbing a balcony | Rosario3.com | Rosario news, all the information instantly, with sports and entertainment

The man was detained by the Police in the Montevideo area at 3500, after climbing to a fourth floor to steal a cell phone.

Police reported that this Saturday morning he managed to catch a man who he had stolen a cell phone with the modal “spider man”, climbing to a fourth-floor balcony and threatening the victim with a knife.

The curious episode happened at dawn in a building of Montevideo at 3500 from Rosario.

Police officers were alerted by a call from a woman to 911, realizing that a person had stolen a cell phone after climbing onto the fourth-floor balcony. He threatened the owner of the apartment with a knife and took her mobile phone.

The members of the Radioelectric Command managed to intercept and arrest the thief on Calle Pueyrredón. They confirmed that he is a young man of 29 years.

He had the stolen cell phone and was housed in the second police station in the city.

