They caught a Hispanic serial rapist who cheated on undocumented women with domestic employment



Juan Martínez fell into the hands of justice.

Photo: Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY-SA 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

A convicted rapist who was released from prison last year and placed advertisements seeking domestic workers that authorities believe were aimed at undocumented, He was arrested after new complaints from several women in the city of Providence, Rhode Island state.

Authorities identified the man as Juan Martinez, who was arrested on Monday, the Boston Globe reported on Wednesday.

Martinez placed ads in warehouses, particularly targeting undocumented immigrants, looking for cleaning employees and even had them fill out job applications.

The man believed that the undocumented women would not report him, said local police chief David Lapatin.

Martinez was charged with two counts of sexual assault in the first degree and another in the second degree. The man is suspected of committing five or six sexual assaults or attempted assaults, almost all against undocumented women, Lapatin said.

“It is what you would call a super predator”added.

Martinez, 55, was found guilty of sexual assault and sentenced in 2001 to 40 years in prison, and had to serve 25 years before he could apply for parole, adds the Boston Globe.

However, he was released in March 2020 because “he behaved well to reduce several years of his sentence” according to the prison spokesman, JR Ventura.

Last October, the police received the first complaint from a woman, after which there were others and some said they managed to escape, Lapatin said.

Martínez is being held without bail.

According to Lapatin, more charges are expected as evidence in other cases is reviewed and he urged other victims to contact Providence Police.

