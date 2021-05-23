They catch the daughter of Bill Gates using an iPhone and a MacBook

Jennifer Gates, the 25-year-old daughter of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, participated this Thursday in an equestrian competition in New York, in full scandal over her parents’ divorce and the revelation of an infidelity of the tycoon.

But the cameras that were looking for the young woman, medical student, they came up with a surprising image, as reported in the Daily Mail. Jennifer was photographed sitting in a tent next to the track where the competition took place.

The funny thing is that the young woman was using two Apple products: an iPhone and a MacBook, two devices that are not compatible with software from Microsoft, the tech giant founded by his father.

The Microsoft founder and his wife Melinda shared the news that they were ending their 27-year union earlier this month, with Melinda describing their marriage as “hopelessly broken” in court documents.

Following the announcement, it was revealed that Bill Gates had an affair with a Microsoft employee in 2000, which was the subject of an internal investigation in 2019. Coinciding with that extramarital affair, Gates left his position as CEO of the company.

Also, the same month that Melinda allegedly began speaking with New York divorce attorney Robert Stephan Cohen, the New York Times reported that Bill Gates had met with the controversial Jeffrey Epstein several times and once stayed late at his home in New York.