They catch Tamara Falcó’s boyfriend, Íñigo Onieva, kissing another woman

The relationship between Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva It could not be going through its best moment, as revealed this Saturday Viva la vida, after Onieva was caught “in an affectionate attitude” and kissing another woman.

The Telecinco program has contacted Fani carbajo, a former contestant on The Island of Temptations and Mediaset collaborator, who has been one of the people who has witnessed this alleged infidelity.

According to Carbajo, “I was having a drink with some friends in Madrid and this boy He had been making out with a girl all night, without hiding or anything. At one point in the night, the boy grabbed my arm to try something with me and that was when my friends told me that he was Tamara Falcó’s boyfriend. “

Not knowing him, the collaborator checked on the internet and confirmed “100%” that, indeed, it was Íñigo Onieva.

As Carbajo has related, Onieva and the woman with whom he was seen “were all the time together, kissing, dancing, laughing, without cutting a hair. “The collaborator has described the girl as” Venezuelan, tall, dark, long-haired, very cute. “

The facts that Fani Carbajo has told go back to last Saturday night, “it was twelve o’clock or one, there was no longer an alarm”, in the center of Madrid. “It was a party in a private house,” added Carbajo.

“What surprised me was that he was making out with her, and in a moment of dismissal, when he went to the bathroom, he grabbed me to try something with me, so I pushed him and said: ‘What are you doing?’, and that’s when I found out what was happening “, the collaborator explained.

In this sense, Carbajo has recognized that gives him “a lot of pity for TamaraBecause she is seen very much in love, every two by three she talks about him, goes out with him in the heart press … “, he said.

For his part, the journalist Carlos Pérez Gimeno has intervened in the program to tell what he knew from Tamara Falcó herself, whom he met this week at a book presentation. “What she said is that they were phenomenal, that they were delighted, and all good. His inner circle tells me that they are happy and delighted, and today they are together at a wedding, “he said.