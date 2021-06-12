They catch spectacular motorcyclist accident against truck in Texas

In Texas, USA, a motorcyclist’s camera captured the moment when another motorcycle driver who was behind him crashed into the back of a truck.

The accident had place on an El Paso highway, Texas, on April 20, 2021 and, fortunately, the driver of the crashed motorcycle only suffered minor injuries.

The images of the accident They were picked up by Anthony Meinik, the motorist in the lead when the accident occurred.

In the images captured by the camera installed in your vehicle you can see how the motorist, who goes between two trucks, it sticks too much to the truck from the front and ends up colliding with him and falling to the ground.

According to Anthony, who turned to help the injured motorist: “They gave him 24 stitches in the lower part of his back, and he was also not wearing protective equipment so he was lucky.” The motorcycle, however, was seriously damaged.

