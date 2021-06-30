They catch police beating detainees in covid demonstration

The images of prison officers Italians beating up several detainees for having protested the measures against the pandemic of coronavirus in 2020, They sparked controversy this Wednesday throughout Italy.

The beating was recorded on April 6, 2020 in the prison of Santa Maria Capua Vetere, near Naples, in southern Italy and his images were broadcast this Wednesday by the Domani newspaper, generating outrage, but also support in right-wing sectors.

In the video of just over six minutes, made from surveillance camera images, dozens of guards can be seen, many of them equipped with helmets and shields, brutally attacking inmates.

The detainees try to protect themselves from the guards who hit them on the head and kick them. Some fall, crawl, scream in pain. Between the inmates there is one in a chair wheel.

The Minister of Justice, Marta Cartabia, urgently summoned the head of the penitentiary administration and the general head of prisons to examine the case.

They have betrayed the Constitution “, lamented the minister this Wednesday before Parliament.

The prosecution had opened an investigation last year after complaints against several prison officers for the violence committed the day after a protest movement over the presence of a positive case of covid-19 among the detainees.

Fifty-two members of the prison staff were arrested or received legal notifications for involvement in the torture, violence and abuse of power. In total 110 people are being investigated.

Among them figure the chief of police penitentiary, three inspectors, two commissioners. The regional director of the prison administration has been suspended.

The leader of the Democratic Party (center-left), Enrico Letta, He called the violence “intolerable” and unworthy of a civilized country.

The right, on the other hand, sympathized with the agents and accused Domani of having published including photos of the accused. Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right Liga, announced that he will visit the prison as a gesture of closeness with the agents.

