They catch Pep Guardiola’s daughter kissing with Tottenham player Dele Alli

The English newspaper ‘The Sun’ has brought to light the relationship between the Tottenham player Dele Alli and the eldest daughter of Pep Guardiola, Mary.

The tabloid published a photo of the two in a London bar in which they appear in an affectionate attitude, months after the midfielder broke his previous relationship with model Ruby Mae.

One of the news of the day in England is published by @TheSunFootball with this montage in which Dele Alli would be kissing María Guardiola, the daughter of the Manchester City coach. In the absence of sports news at Tottenham … pic.twitter.com/sJSIpXCpnG – Manu Heredia (@ ManuHeredia21) May 15, 2021

According to ‘The Sun’, the possible new couple met a month ago and she has already told her friends about the player, although, according to the tabloid, the oldest of the Guardiola assures that they are just friends”.

However, they were ‘hunted’ in the pub ‘Cloud 9’ in the London city and “They looked so cute that they looked like newlyweds”, according to witnesses.