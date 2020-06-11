MEXICO CITY.

In a spectacular image, some 64,000 green turtles were caught swimming in the waters of the Great Barrier Reef of Australia, while preparing to nest on the beaches that saw them hatch.

The images were taken on Raine Island, a vegetated coral cay some 620 kilometers northwest of the Australian city of Cairns.

With the help of drones, scientists from the Queensland Government Department of Environment and Science (DES) and the Great Barrier Reef Foundation managed to film the world’s largest green turtle colony.

According to experts, the use of drones to monitor green turtles has helped improve and make more precise studies on this endangered species.

“Using a drone is easier, safer, much more accurate, and data can be stored immediately and permanently,” said Andrew Dunstan, a member of the Queensland Government Department of Environment and Science and lead author of the study.

With the drones, the team was able to count up to 64,000 turtles swimming around the island, hoping to reach land to spawn.

The researchers plan to use these results to understand and help this turtle population.

They also hope that in the future they will be able to automate video image counts using artificial intelligence.

Protected worldwide

Green turtles, whose scientific name is Chelonia mydas, are named for their body color and live mainly in tropical and subtropical waters.

The species is protected in almost every country in the world and it is illegal to capture, harm or kill them.

In addition, they migrate long distances between the feeding areas and the beaches where they emerged as young, about 35 years after their birth.

The main dangers that green turtles face are hunting, excessive collection of their eggs, loss of nesting sites and accidents with fishing gear.

This note originally appeared on Excelsior