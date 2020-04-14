Citizens saw are astonishment in the distance, the crossing of these wonderful animals

By: Web Writing

Great images herd of elephants Savages was captured by an Internet user who shared the moment on their social networks.

In the video you can see the elephants of different sizes crossing the road in Chachoengsao province, east of Bangkok in Thailand.

According to a YouTube channel Jackiso Foto2you, more than 50 elephants Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary lined up to cross the road.

