JLo's fiancé

April 06, 20207: 09 AM

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony were at the time one of the most beloved couples in Latin America and the world, however unfortunately for everyone in 2014 they divorced and both took different paths.

Despite this beautiful union, the fruits of the romance remained as they had twins who have recently surprised the media for inheriting the talent of their parents.

Despite the time elapsed after their separation, both artists maintain an excellent relationship for the well-being of the little ones, so it is normal to see them with their children and even with their new partners.

We recently found a video on YouTube, which has left much to think about the singers, because in the audiovisual you can see how Marc Anthony and JLo sing the Pimpinela song “Forget me and knock on the door”.

The show was quite controversial and to the surprise of everyone in the audience was Alex Rodríguez, who is currently the promised JLo who had nothing left but to watch the show from the seats.

