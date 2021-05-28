They catch J Balvin urinating on the public highway; video causes outrage in networks

Opinions are divided on social networks after a video began to circulate in which the renowned urban singer José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, better known as J Balvin, appears urinating on public roads.

In the material, which has already gone viral, It is possible to observe the Colombian from behind, peeing between a long corridor of containers, a place where he thought he would go unnoticed.

“Let me pee in peace. Put it on Instagram, ‘a liter of water’ ”, says Balvin to the camera.

Unfortunately there was no bathroom nearby, so she had to figure it out and although he tried to hide, he looked a bit embarrassed when he realized he was being filmed, but it did not stop him from laughing at what happened.

Later, Another short video of the singer is seen urinating in another area where someone was even covering him, because people were walking around. It is worth mentioning that this couple of clips were shared by Balvin himself in his Instagram stories where he is about to reach 50 million followers, that is why the fact did not go unnoticed or criticized.

Although the video generated more reactions of outrage and annoyance, there were also various fans who defended the musician, pointing out that it is a natural act and recording it consists of a violation of their privacy.

The reggaeton player does not stop being news lately, because a week ago he was the topic of conversation for being one of the great guests at the wedding of his friend, the boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, and he will continue to have the world with their eyes on him , since it is a matter of time for the singer to make his debut in fatherhood with his girlfriend Valentina ferrer who knows She is very close to giving birth to her son Rio.