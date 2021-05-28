They catch J Balvin urinating on public roads; video provokes controversy in networks – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Although J Balvin is a singer who has achieved worldwide success due to his music, the latest news about him has been related to scandalous events, for example: that he made fun of a photo that Canelo Álvarez shared about his wedding or that he was not recognized in a New York store and was denied entry.

Now, to add to this type of note about the Colombian, a video was released on social networks where he appears urinating on public roads, which immediately generated several reactions among Internet users.

In the recording, which was taken up by media such as El Gordo y la Flaca, the interpreter of “My people” appears relieving himself in an outdoor space full of containers. The person in charge of the camera captures the singer from behind, although he turns around and realizes the situation.

“Let me pee in peace … Put it on Instagram, a liter of water,” says J Balvin to the camera.

It stands out that the video generated two positions; On the one hand, the followers of the famous defended him, pointing out that this is something normal and that recording it was a violation of their privacy.

“Nothing escapes them, that is, everything to publish it. Privacy is definitely lost! ”,“ Leave him alone, for God’s sake. He is not the only one, they all do it “,” I don’t blame him; When you are in a place where you don’t have to, you do it wherever you want. For not doing it, are you going to expect me to give you a pain?

While another sector criticized the action of the singer and his lack of hygiene: “And he did not wash his hands”, “How vulgar!” and “What little education!”

Information from: Millennium