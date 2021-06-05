They catch COVID and lose the right to vote; electoral process and pandemic

MEXICO CITY.

When they fell ill with covid-19, days before the elections, they also lost their right to vote.

People infected or in preventive quarantine will not be able to cast their vote, which represents a violation of their political rights, in accordance with international standards on elections and the Mexican Constitution itself.

Restrictions for those who are ill or suspected of covid-19 have been a constant in Latin American countries that have held elections in the midst of the health crisis.

And on June 6, Mexico will join the list of nations that have not been able to guarantee the suffrage of sick people or that out of fear will not go out to vote.

What’s more, the INE’s own president counselor, Lorenzo Córdova, who said that the elections will not be a victim of the pandemic, asked those who have COVID to stay at home and not go to the polls.

However, other countries have even taken the ballot box to the voter’s home or to the hospital to promote electoral participation and guarantee their right. In Mexico, not a single special measure was adopted for this group.

According to an analysis that is part of a study carried out by The International Institute For Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) on covid-19 and elections, after an observation of the electoral process of 52 national elections in 51 countries, 23 countries expanded existing special electoral provisions for people with covid-19 or who were in quarantine.

Nations such as Bermuda, Myanmar, South Korea, the Czech Republic, Jamaica, Iceland, Croatia, Georgia and Mongolia, for example, made use of early voting, voting by email, domiciliary or by delegation of power; in care centers through the use of a mobile ballot box, and provisions for covid-19 in the voting centers themselves.

In contrast, neither Chile, nor Bolivia, or Venezuela established a special electoral provision.

“Unfortunately, in most cases, people infected or in preventive quarantine could not cast their vote, which represents a violation of their political rights. While in countries such as South Korea mechanisms were implemented so that these groups could vote, both in conventional voting centers and in health care centers, in Latin America no mechanisms were foreseen for them and, in this way, they lost their political right to choose ”, warns the Covid-19 report, State of law and electoral processes in Latin America, prepared by the State of Law Program for Latin America of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and Electoral Transparency.

Meanwhile, the analysis Elections and covid-19: how special electoral provisions were expanded in 2020, details that provisions for early voting were applied in North Macedonia, in order to include voters who had contracted the virus SARS-CoV-2 and those who were quarantined in their homes.

In Lithuania, for example, early voting was facilitated by so-called ‘car voting’, a voting method whereby filled out ballots are entered into a ballot box in a voting center with car access, available for people with covid-19 or self-confined.

In Croatia, people with covid-19 were offered the vote by delegation of power, following a decision of the constitutional court, that is, a special provision whereby a voter authorizes another person to cast the vote on their behalf, although at Initially, the electoral management body did not plan to allow infected people to vote, saying that “more lenient measures would put citizens’ health at risk.”

“In Montenegro, the electoral management body granted hospitalized patients the right to vote through mobile ballot boxes,” the report indicates.

In these cases, it states that it was necessary for the members of the electoral management bodies, provided with protective equipment and trained to follow the protocols, to visit the voters.

Other alternatives are those used by Jamaica and the Grenadines, where voters with COVID-19 were able to cast their vote during specially designated hours on Election Day.

In Malaysia, South Korea and Russia, temporary voting booths have been introduced for voters identified with respiratory symptoms.

In contrast to the countries that implemented special measures to allow people with covid to vote, there were others that, outright, prevented them.

Since October in an article titled People with covid-19 and those who isolate themselves should not be denied the vote, Erik Asplund and Bor Stevense from International IDEA, Toby James from the University of East Anglia and Alistair Clark from Newcastle University, who analyzed the approaches taken by countries that had had elections in 2020, argued that those with elections in 2021 should act from then on to achieve special voting agreements, so as not to jeopardize democracy.

As an example, they put the case of the Prime Minister of Belize who warned that people with covid-19 or self-isolated could not vote in the general elections in November, since they had to stay at home, the same call made by the president council of the INE in Mexico three days before the elections.

“However, the right to vote in an election is an essential part of the democratic process. International election standards and democratic theorists attest that everyone should be equal at the polls. Democracy should be the greatest leveler, regardless of the physical or mental health of voters on election day, “they state.

The authors warn that inequalities in accessing elections are often faced in practice, even in more normal circumstances, mainly by people with disabilities.

“There is a real risk that you will be quarantined (or that other risk groups) will be disenfranchised. In some states, people diagnosed with covid-19 cannot vote due to restrictions on their freedom of movement as part of government regulations and laws to reduce the spread of the infection, ”they note.

They refer to the case of Singapore, where citizens under a quarantine order, notices to stay at home or diagnosed with an acute respiratory infection could not vote, because if they had left their home, they would have violated Singapore’s Infectious Diseases Law. The same thing happened in Taiwan, where they would violate Taiwan’s Communicable Disease Control Act.

According to data from International IDEA, from February 21, 2020 to May 9, 2021, at least 78 countries and territories around the world have decided to postpone national and sub-national elections due to the health crisis.

At least 118 countries and territories have held national or subnational elections despite concerns related to the pandemic.