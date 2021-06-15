They catch Ben Affleck with Jennifer Lopez’s mom in the casino

1/3

It seems that the family of Jennifer Lopez has accepted Ben Affleck as part of the family in a short time, given that the actor was recently caught next to the singer’s mother and Internet celebrity in a casino in Las Vegas.

Guadalupe Rodriguez is the name of the mother of the beautiful American singer interpreter of “On The Floor” next to Pitbull, who had the opportunity to meet Ben affleck more than 17 years ago when he was engaged to his daughter.

It seems that reuniting with his former fiancee and now girlfriend brought back fond memories not only for him but also for those close to him. JLoObviously the excitement of seeing them together again is something that millions are more than delighted with given that they make an excellent couple together.

In addition to being a successful actor, Affleck is also an American director, voice actor, producer and screenwriter, today he is working on a new project, he will soon release a film directed by himself.

One of the locations where they are recording is precisely in Las Vegas and in this casino where he coincided with his girlfriend’s mother, some photos that were shared on the Internet and that are circulating on social networks, especially on Instagram, you can see at actor having interaction with Rodríguez, both look very entertaining and happy.

Without a doubt, their reconciliation after 17 years of their breakup has been one of the most pleasant surprises of this 2021, especially because apparently the people around them are also happy to see them together again.

Having both different work commitments, since Jennifer is apparently recording a new video in Miami, they will surely find a way to always be in contact and living as much as possible with the people close to each one.

The photograph in which we see the mother-in-law-son-in-law interaction was shared on Instagram five days ago, by the name of it we can see that they are dedicated to sharing only content related to “Bennifer“, a nickname that fans gave the couple 17 years ago when they were together, without a doubt from 2002 to 2004 they both became a super couple.

Loved and admired by all, they always looked perfect wherever they went, unfortunately as you will know the story, the pressure of the media and paparazzi made them end their engagement in 2004, despite this they never stopped having communication, they became very good friends although in reality many believe that the love between them never left.

It is said that the actor Matt Damon who is the best friend of Ben Affleck is more than happy to know that the couple was back together, it could be said that they were destined to meet again in some future which is today.

Months after they began their relationship in 2002, the actor proposed to the beautiful singer of Puerto Rican descent, although the emotion of his fans could not be contained, it would not be a surprise to find out shortly that both resume their engagement, without a doubt it would be something of the most exciting.

Ben Affleck has been active in the world of entertainment since 1981 as for Jennifer Lopez since 1986, it is more than clear that at some point in their careers both would coincide and they did so in fact it was thanks to the movie “Gigli” where they met and with which the love between the two protagonists began.