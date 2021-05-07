They catch a nurse abusing an elderly woman in a Mexican asylum

In social networks, much outrage has caused between users of these platforms in Mexico and other parts of the world a video that clearly shows the exact moment when a nursing home nurse in the state of Chihuahua brutally beats an old woman who lives in the place.

According to some data that have come to light about this terrible event, the event was registered within an asylum called “Los Olivos”. Supposedly, the nurse would have attacked the old woman after she wouldn’t want to take her meds.

In the video that lasts more than 6 minutes, the nurse, identified as Jesus, can be clearly seen. violently pulling the 88-year-old woman while she was lying on her bed. In the face of attacks, the old woman only tries to protect her face.

After struggling with the old woman, the nurse climbs on her bed and tries to get the woman to take her medications, but she only raises one of her knees to prevent him from doing more damage. Then, the nurse sat on the torso of the old woman so that she could not move.

Local press that has investigated this incident reported that the event occurred on April 12 and that the images were captured by a security camera inside the asylum.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) has already intervened in the matter, opening an investigation folder. Regarding the condition of the old woman, it transpired that she presented various bruises on her arms, as well as a hit mark on her face.

The victim’s relatives ask for justice and hope that the nurse receives his punishment.

You are interested in:

Elderly woman gives a note to a nurse who vaccinated her against COVID to report abuse of her daughter and son-in-law

She secretly records the mistreatment of her mother with dementia by her caregiver