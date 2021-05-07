They cataloged Neymar as unbearable on the pitch

Juanfran, a former Atlético de Madrid footballer spoke about what that vibrant encounter between colchoneros and culés will be in the direct fight for the La Liga title. However, the footballer recalled moments from previous matches and highlighted Neymar’s behavior on the pitch.

When he spoke of rivals, he did not hesitate for a minute to highlight that the Brazilian from PSG has been the footballer who has made him upset the most. “Off the field they have told me that he is a good kid, but on the field he is unbearable. He was to provoke you with and without the ball, but I wasn’t a saint either. “

About the match between Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid

The footballer also spoke about the game that will be played this Saturday where he mentioned issues such as the system of the Cholo, de Griezmann, Suárez and the possible La Liga champion.

In relation to Griezmann he confessed that he would have loved to have stayed at Atlético de Madrid but that things already happened as they did and that now he prefers Suárez.

We love Griezmann. We would have liked it to be our banner, but it was not like that. Now I prefer things to go better for Luis Suárez ”.

Regarding Cholo, he confessed that he was surprised by the change in the system. “I was surprised by the change in the coach’s system, I think it has been good for us. It has left the other teams disoriented ”.

And finally, he recalled that last league that Atlético de Madrid won at the Camp Nou, referring to the fact that a similar panorama could be repeated.