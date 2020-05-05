Little Mia Nicole, six months old, received a liver transplant donated by her father, making her the first patient weighing just over six kilograms to have such surgery in the Institute’s history. Mexican Social Security (IMSS).

Dr. Pierre Jean Aurelus, Head of the Transplantation Unit Pediatric Hospital of the National Medical Center (CMN) Siglo XXI, indicated that a group of 20 professionals participated in the minor’s surgical intervention, which was carried out on January 14 health, among surgeons, anesthesiologists and specialist nursing personnel, which was complemented by intensive care laboratories and physicians, whose effort allowed the patient to be discharged in one month.

He indicated that the baby suffered from bile duct atresia and giant cell hepatitis, both classified as “rare diseases” that caused inflammation of the liver, obstruction of the bile ducts and cirrhosis; The treatments to help her liver were not giving the expected results and if she did not receive the transplant, the life expectancy of the baby did not exceed one month.

The IMSS explained that Mia Nicole’s father, 29-year-old David Urbina, made the decision to donate a part of her liver to be placed on her daughter, with the knowledge that both surgeries involved a risk, particularly your baby’s.

“When she was born, she was born well; through the days that passed, her health changed, I came to the Veracruz Insurance and they treated me there, but the capacity they have here was different, there is a lot of specialty and they have many resources, good specialties and Good surgery and transplant doctors, who have the capacity to do this and more. Today, fortunately, it was my turn and my daughter did the transplant, “he said.

Mrs. Olga Adriana Narváez, Mia Nicole’s mother, recalled that a month after her baby’s eye color turned yellow, a pediatrician recommended sun baths, but the third month without improvement, she went to her family clinic in Veracruz, where her daughter was hospitalized for a week and was sent to CMN Siglo XXI.

“They did a biopsy and it came out that she needed a transplant and the truth is a very strong case, but everything went well. I am very happy leaving this hospital and thanking God and everyone, a great team that has this Sure, from doctors and nurses, “he emphasized.

Regarding the transplant carried out by specialists from the High Specialty Medical Unit (UMAE) Hospital de Pediatría del CMN Siglo XXI, it was the first of its kind in the history of the IMSS. Dr. Pierre Jean Aurelus explained that this surgery was an important challenge, since experience and international literature indicate that it is preferable to perform a liver transplant on a patient starting at 10 kilograms; with less weight, the risk increases significantly.

He added that a surgery such as that performed on Mia and her father has a cost of around a million pesos in supplies for the transplant, and if this is added to medications and the hospitalization time that both required, it increases to an approximate of three million pesos in total.

