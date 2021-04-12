They captured the Honduran narco Martín Adolfo Díaz; will be extradited to the United States

A court in Tegucigalpa began the extradition process of the Honduran on Sunday Martin Adolfo Diaz, whom the United States has asked for drug trafficking.

Díaz was captured on Saturday in the city of Gracias, department of Lempira, in western Honduras, and today he appeared at the “first extradition hearing,” Melvin Duarte, spokesman for the Supreme Court of Justice in Tegucigalpa, told reporters.

This is Martín Adolfo Díaz Contreras, captured for extradition request by the United States. He is originally from Gracias, #Lempira. pic.twitter.com/m49fMFcQ8X – Xiomara Orellana (@XiomaraDanelia) April 10, 2021

He added that today’s hearing “was solely to inform Díaz about the extradition request and the charges that are being filed against him by the United States.”

The second hearing has been set for May 12, when the evaluation and presentation of evidence will be made, said Duarte.

National Police presented a Honduran who is requested by United States authorities Read more … https: //t.co/GQtRCutZE7 pic.twitter.com/OksEj3CGtz – National Police of Honduras (@PoliciaHonduras) April 11, 2021

In a statement, the Honduran judiciary indicated that the accusation against Díaz was made “The United States Court for the Eastern District of the State of Texas, for two conspiracy crimes related to the trafficking, distribution and manufacture of at least five kilograms or more of cocaine, with the knowledge that it would be imported into that country“.

The defendant “allegedly carried out drug trafficking activities since 2015.”

#ElPulso #Honduras | The National Police of Honduras made the presentation of the citizen Martín Adolfo Díaz Contreras, requested in extradition by the United States linked to crimes of conspiracy for drug trafficking. pic.twitter.com/beKpTeF93E – elpulso.hn (@elpulsohn) April 11, 2021

At today’s hearing, which was informative, Díaz was informed of the rights that assist him during the process and the charges filed by the State that requires it, “which was heard and proven by his private technical defense.”

Díaz was sent to a military unit near Tegucigalpa, where he will be held and must appear on May 12 for the hearing to present and evacuate evidence.

Within a month, the State that requires Díaz must send the extradition judge the documentation that supports the accusation presented.

The official information adds that, against the resolution that may be issued, an appeal is possible and it is ordered to request the judicial, police and Public Ministry instances, the existence of antecedents in order to know if there are pending cases in Honduras.

“With the capture of Martín Adolfo Díaz, the National Police and the State of Honduras reaffirm their commitment to the issue of security and justice and coordination and joint work with other countries in the region” Police Commissioner Julian Hernández Head of DNSPF pic.twitter.com/McdEYqmByq – National Police of Honduras (@PoliciaHonduras) April 11, 2021

This means that if Díaz does not have pending accounts with the justice of his country, he will be extradited to the United States, possibly in May, based on the agreements he has with Honduras on the matter.

Since 2014, at least 23 Hondurans accused of drug trafficking face trial in the United States, some requested for extradition and others who turned themselves in to the authorities of that country.

Among the most notorious cases are that of former deputy Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, brother of the Honduran president, Juan Orlando Hernández, who on March 30 was sentenced to life imprisonment, plus another 30 years in prison, by a court in Manhattan (New York).

In court, it was pointed out that the criminal activities of “Tony” Hernández had been sponsored by the State of the country itself and he was accused of having “asphyxiated” the Central American nation.

Keep reading: VIDEO: Hispanic Drug Dealer Kills Officer Point-blank; was killed after persecution