These times have more than one nervous and anxious. Even celebrities suffer from it. Singer Jennifer Lopez seems to be an example of this. Look how they photographed her eating, they had no mercy!

April 09, 20209: 59 AM

These times generate new habits in people: undoubtedly, between anxiety and the nerves of staying within four walls they generate more gluttony.

Apparently, Hollywood celebrities also suffer from it and that’s why, Jennifer Lopez she was photographed at home eating and without remorse.

Although it is his privacy, fans did not hesitate to viralize the image, where JLo enjoys pizza. They claim that the photo did not show its best angle: she had tousled hair, a simple black dress fitted to the body and high heels.

The fans wanted to demonstrate that this is the true personality of the singer and is not, therefore, so authentic in public, massive and famous events. Why?

Most of the time we see very glamorous and delicate celebrities, but this time, JLo showed who and how he is behind the scenes, inside his house.

Of course, Jennifer López has every right to carry out her life as she likes and for this we love her. 50 years and it is more beautiful every day!

.