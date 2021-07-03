They capture Zendaya and Tom Holland in a passionate kiss, what a thrill!

Since rumors began in 2017 that there could be between Zendaya Y Tom something more than a friendship we loved the idea, the chemistry they showed on screen was undeniable and that it will come to real life was almost a promise to be fulfilled, and now it seems to be a fact, according to the photographs that have been put on fire social networks.

The actress and Holland They were caught yesterday in Los Angeles giving each other a passionate kiss. While they waited for a traffic light to turn green, he took her face in his hands and came over to give her this playful kiss that amazed us, the couple was seen acting very happy while they were in the $ 125,000 Audi from Tom.

This was not a casual outing, Zendaya, in company of Holland, visited the neighborhood where we know his mom lives Claire stoermer, Silver Lake in Los Angeles. With this everything seems that the relationship is very serious because the three were photographed together that same day, that is, Tom you already live with, your mother-in-law?

The trust between the two is such that Zendaya He did not use makeup, he combed his hair with a high half ponytail, as well as a simple white top and turquoise jeans, he also looked very relaxed in a white T-shirt, a blue flannel shirt, black shorts and white tennis shoes.