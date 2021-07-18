They capture when a mother manages to get her 5-year-old son out the car window after an attempted kidnapping in Queens (Video)

A mother managed to get her 5-year-old son out of a car window during an attempted kidnapping in Queens in broad daylight. The crime was caught by a security camera, and now the police are looking for the suspects.

Miami World / Univision

The images show how the 45-year-old woman was walking with three small children this Thursday on the sidewalk in front of 117-02 Hillside Avenue, when the 5-year-old boy takes a few steps. At that moment a man approaches, takes it and puts it in a car, where another man was.

Immediately the woman runs towards the vehicle, while the other two children also try to help.

The woman manages to get her son out of one of the windows, while the two men flee in the car to an unknown place.

In the video you can see how other men then approach the car.

Police also released video of the two suspects walking past a fence.

The first individual is described as a dark-skinned man, in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts, and dark-colored sneakers.

The second individual is described as a light-skinned male, between 50 and 60 years old, with glasses. The last time he was seen, he was wearing an orange T-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

The vehicle is described as a vintage maroon 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, in Spanish, at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).