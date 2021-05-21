They capture the supposed appearance of the Virgin of Fatima in Brazil

Who practice the Catholic religion they know perfectly well that one of the most revered images in the whole world is that of the so-called Virgin of Fatima, who is celebrated each may 13th.

This is because between May 13 and October 13, 1917 the Virgin of Fatima appeared to 3 shepherds named Lucía dos Santos, Jacinta and Francisco Marto, in the Cova de Iria, in Fatima, to whom she had revealed 3 secrets of which, only 2 have been revealed by the Church.

Several people claim to have witnessed heavenly apparitions; recently on Facebook some photographs were made viral that would have been taken on May 11, precisely during a celebration in honor of the Virgin of Fatima in a Church.

Marivalda Vogt was the person who took the photos in the Cristo Rey de Canoinhas Church, in Brazil. In them you can see a strange effect made by one of the lamps that illuminate the facade of the temple that made some see clearly the image of the Virgin.

(Photo: Facebook)

At the top of the tower, coinciding with the projection of light from a street reflector, a luminous outline is drawn that impressively resembles the Virgin.

Several Facebook users have pointed out that this It is a clear divine manifestation andn the eve of the feast of Our Lady of Fatima, while others stressed that it is a reminder of how close the Virgin is, especially in these complicated times of pandemic.

