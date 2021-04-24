They capture the “monster of the black car”, suspected of raping 30 women in Bogotá, Colombia



File photo of a security guard outside a cell at La Picota maximum security prison in Bogota, Colombia.

Photo: Guillermo Legaria / AFP / Getty Images

The so-called “black car monster” and “black car predator” accused of having raped about 30 women in Bogota Colombia, He was captured.

A report from El Tiempo indicates that the suspect was arrested last Friday on charges of abuse and sexual violence against at least 30 women in the Colombian capital.

The man, according to some testimonies from victims and relatives, followed the women while he was transported in a black Ford, where he usually committed the crimes.

The complaints against the subject, whose identity has not been disclosed, began more than three months ago.

According to the report by that and other Colombian media, the alleged rapist followed the same “modus operandi”: with the black car, he followed the women, waited for the victim to appear in a desolate or dark space and with the car it prevented the free movement of the women.

The attacker then got out of the vehicle and violently cornered them until he put them in the car.

“A black Ford car comes behind me, I change the curb when I see that it is coming slowly. When I change, what he does is he overtakes me, gets out of the car, tackles me, grabs me by the hair, throws me to the ground, “said one of the victims to” Noticias Caracol. “

In that case, the woman began to scream when the stranger dragged her into the car, and the criminal, scared, left the area while driving.

Regarding the identity of the alleged serial aggressor, the authorities have only indicated that he is a 28-year-old man who was traveling through at least five towns in the capital.

The search for the subject began after one of the victims made a police report and investigators created a spoken portrait with which they began the search.

“We spoke with some people from shops, from houses, who said they had heard that in the early morning there was a person who arrived in a black car and did that activity, but they never reported it,” said Marlyn Rojas, head of the crime unit. of the Bogota Police.

“With a spoken portrait of this person we were able to collect the morphological characteristics, the look and make a single individual,” he added.

The authorities allegedly arrested the offender when he was about to abuse another woman.

Security cameras captured some of the pervert’s movements, who attacked mainly at dawn, before attacking some of the females.