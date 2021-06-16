They capture the moment when Diego flees after hitting ‘Polly’ and ‘Fer’ in Iztacalco

MEXICO CITY.- Image News had access to new images from the moment when Diego Helguera fled aboard a Ford Focus after hitting Fernanda Olivares ‘Polly’ and her friend Fernanda Cuadrto.

In the sequence, the white sedan vehicle is seen driving at high speed dragging the body of ‘Polly’ through several streets, until it leaves the vision of the camera

Seconds later it is observed that Diego Helguera returns aboard the white vehicle and stops next to the young woman for a few moments, but does not help her but flees again.

A young man tries to reach the aggressor on foot, runs behind the vehicle, but cannot reach him. Moments later this same person approaches to help ‘Polly’.

So far Diego Helguera remains a fugitive, accused of the crime of attempted femicide, while ‘Polly’ Olivares fights for her life in intensive care at the Xoco Hospital.

Fernanda Cuadra is also seriously injured.

Diego Helguera prefers to commit suicide rather than go to prison.

Last Tuesday the journalist Carlos Jiménez released an audio that Diego Helguera would have sent to a friend where he warns him to prepare for the worst, because he does not want to be locked up.

I still love you very much… and I say thank you for everything. I’m not going to see myself locked up, just to see … So if something happens, prepare for the worst or the good, not worse because it doesn’t harm you at all, but I feel that it will hit you to know that I ‘tie ‘ or something.

It’s not because of … or anything, but why am I still here? without dreams or anything … society of seeing … You knew me as I am and well, above all a pleasure, right? Know you.

With a choked voice at the end of the voicemail, Diego asks his friend to take good care of himself.

And since that day we spent it together on my birthday, I also thank you, right? but that’s the way this fart is, take care of yourself ”.

