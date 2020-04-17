The couple is offering a helping hand to those affected by the coronavirus

Meghan Markle and her prince Harry.

Photo:

Milligan – WPA Pool / .

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have wanted to lend a hand to the organization Project Angel Food Dealing with twenty of the seriously ill people who depend on their non-perishable food deliveries.

The news jumped to the media, but few believed the veracity of it, because there were no images that proved it. Now TMZ shared the photo showing how the Dukes of Sussex have become home delivery men for the sole purpose of helping those in need.

“They told us that they had found out that our drivers are overwhelmed and wanted to volunteer to help. I was very surprised that they had chosen us. It is obvious that they care about the most vulnerable part of our citizens. Our clients are among the most vulnerable groups to the coronavirus because they have a compromised immune system or suffer from heart or lung diseases or have diabetes and in many cases they are also over 60 “, explained the director of the organization, which distributes 1,600 meals daily, in statements to the Entertainment Tonight portal.

According to his calculations, in the coming days that number will increase to more than 2,000 because nearly 400 people have subscribed to his service during the current pandemic.

