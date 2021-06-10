They capture Kanye West with Irina Shayk, the ex of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper



They catch Kanye West for a walk with his new romance, Irina Shyak, former Cristiano Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper.

Photo: Brad Barket / . for Fast Company

If they thought that Kanye West was going to stay crying or worse, in resentment, for the separation of the mother from his children, Kim Kardashian, they are wrong. Quickly the rapper found a replacement for the socialite or that seems to indicate the images they managed to capture from musician accompanied by nothing more and nothing less than model Irina Shayk, ex-girlfriend of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and mother of actor Bradley Cooper’s daughter. They assure that between the two has started a romance.

According to TMZ review, Kanye West managed to overcome the spite over the separation of Kim Kardashian already almost four months of having distanced, He already seems to have a love affair with the spectacular Russian model. Kanye recently had his birthday and, although Kim sent heartfelt congratulations to the father of his children, the truth is that Kanye was in France walking and very happy with Irina.

According to the web portal, many witnesses affirmed that it could be just a simple friendship, but they also indicate that, at times, they seemed to be more than that. The truth is that, friends or not, the paparazzi managed to capture the images of both. He dressed in black and the ex of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper with high pants and a white top making it clear that her figure is simply enviable.

Until now Kim has not spoken about it, but we already know that the Kardashian-Jenner clan always remains on good terms with their former partners and many of them end up living together forever, including with their new loves, within the famous family. We do not know if this is the case with Kim. In particular, she has not complied with this “premise” but, being the father of her children, perhaps if it happens this way. We should first see if this relationship prospers, while we remind you a little who he is Irina Shayk, since it had time off the radar of the media.

Irina is Russian and she is 35 years old and has walked for big brands like La Perla, Lacoste, Victoria’s Secret and Guess. It started by appearing on the covers of sports magazines and that’s where She met her boyfriend of five years, Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Juventus.

He also appears in the music video “Yo tambien” by Romeo Santos and Marc Anthony.

His relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo and started one in 2015 with actor Bradley Cooper. Same that lasted four years. Fruit of this was born their daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper. Just before this relationship ended there was a lot of tension in the couple. Bradley would have starred in a movie with Lady Gaga, “A Start is Born” and everyone began to talk about the obvious chemistry between the singer and the actor. Shortly after, Irina and Bradley announced their separation. It was said that they had different interests and that while Brad wanted to be home, Irina wanted to party.

It will be necessary to see if this romance takes flight or stays in just that, a summer love affair. Kanye West would have named Irina in the lyrics of his song “Christian Dior denim flow”: “I’m wyling, I’m on a thousand… I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen”.

Here we leave the song for you to enjoy.