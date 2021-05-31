They capture in a video the incredible moment in which a meteorite falls on the most active volcano in Indonesia

The moment in which a meteorite fell on the crater of the Merapi volcano, in Indonesia, has gone viral after it was immortalized the incredible moment in a series of images that have captivated the world.

The video, recorded on May 27 by security cameras, the bright flash of the meteorite is distinguished as it descends towards the heart of the volcano.

Surprisingly, it was not the only objective that managed to capture the phenomenon, as a photographer who was just taking snapshots of the volcano, managed to immortalize the exact moment. “It was super bright and fast. This is an authentic photograph. I took a four second exposure.”, he related on his social networks.

The Merapi volcano, also known as ‘Fire Mountain’, It has already been in the focus of attention on other occasions, as it is the most active in the country and has erupted almost 70 times since it is known.