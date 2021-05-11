They capture images of an alleged date between Kylie and Travis with two other celebrity couples



The rumors of reconciliation between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get louder and this outing with friends could confirm it.

Since Kylie jenner and the father of his daughter Stormi were seen on the rapper’s birthday very caramelized in a Miami nightclub, rumors about a possible reconciliation They have returned to the public arena. Especially after they captured images of an alleged appointment between Kylie and Travis Scott along with two other celebrity couples: his sister Kendall jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker; and the singer Justin Bieber with his wife, model Hailey Bieber.

All the signs point to the owner of “Kylie Cosmetics” and the rapper are together again and that is why they were seen as a whole family in the company of very dear friends. The couple, who have the fruit of their love for little Stormi, enjoyed a triple quote in the new favorite place for the stars of Hollywood, Catch LA, located in West Hollywood in the city of Los Angeles.

However, they were all caught by the paparazzi except Kylie who managed to sneak out of them. So, this time, the cameras failed to capture her. She is used to skillfully “escaping” from them. Even so, sources assure that he was in the place with this triple appointment.

On the other hand, Kendall has put aside, or at least for a while, the fear of leaving her home after getting a restraining order from the stalker they grabbed. swimming naked in the pool from your home. She was very happy to be seen next to her boyfriend, the NBA player, Devin Booker. Of course, all six showed their passion for fashion. Justin Bieber was debuting a new hairstyle.

On the trip to Miami, Kylie looked spectacular and was also very close to Travis. Caresses were made, they spoke closely and another source assured that it was seen that they were having a good time together and that they enjoy each other. At some point, a close friend of Kylie said that she would like to be a mother again and that she did not rule out the possibility that it was with the same rapper. That always left open the possibility of a future reconciliation between the couple.

