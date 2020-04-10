A user managed to capture the row of a hundred vehicles with people waiting their turn to be tested for the coronavirus

By: Web Writing

A video showing an endless line of vehicles with people waiting to be tested for the virus quickly went through social networks. COVID-19, This in Miami, in U.S.

According to the user who recorded the material, the authorities have asked the community not to get out of the vehicle and wait their turn staying on board their car to avoid contact with other people.

Subsequently, upon arrival at the test, a special code is provided to each patient so that in 24 or 48 hours they verify the test result on an internet page.

In addition, he specified that each test can take around 6 minutes each.

Now, U.S has confirmed a total of 468 thousand 270 cases, in addition to 16, 697 deaths due to COVID-19.