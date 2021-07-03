They capture Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus’ sister holding hands at Six Flags

For the occasion, From myThe 28-year-old chose a pink shirt and tie-dye pants. In the same stylistic mood, the sister of Miley CyrusThe 21-year-old wore patched jeans and a white sweatshirt.

The singers are not yet confirmed to have an affair. (Backgrid / The Grosby Group.)

This is not the first time the singers have been together. In April they recorded the song “Easy” for the latest album by From my, Dancing with the Devil … the Art of Beginning. And last Friday they sang the song together during the YouTube Pride 2021 event. Also, two months before the release of “Easy”, Noah Y From my They were seen dining at Nobu Restaurant in Malibu.

“Thank you @noahcyrus for closing the night of the youtube 2021 pride celebration with me. I’m so happy we finally got to sing our song together #Easy,” he wrote Demi lovato on their social networks.

“Proud and honored to have sung ‘Easy’ for the # pride2021 YouTube event along with @ ddlovato and @transchorusla. Demi, thanks for having me. I am very proud of you and of who you are. Happy Pride Day to all my lgbtq + brothers and sisters; they have my endless love and my support forever and ever ”, he replied Noah.