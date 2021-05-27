They capture Chiquis Rivera with Emilio Sánchez and before the cameras she reacts nervously and releases her hand

The cameras of Despierta América caught Chiquis Rivera having dinner with Emilio Sánchez and other friends. Inside the restaurant she was quite animated and even affectionate with him. On the outskirts of it, when they seemed to be waiting for the vehicle to leave, Chiquis was holding Sánchez’s hand, but when they saw the camera arrive they immediately let go.

The singer was quite nervous about the situation and refused to give any statement about the facts. Chiquis’s friends, including Brad, the person who was apparently celebrating his birthday, asked for the questions to stop somehow. “Chill, chill,” Brandon would say. The reporter even asked if he would be Chiquis’s godfather, to which he declined to answer.

The journalist also asked Emilio why he was fighting with Lorenzo -Méndez- for Chiquis, and he did not answer either.

In the end, the singer left and did not give her opinion to the Univision reporter, about the strong words that El Chapo from Sinaloa dedicated to her, after she appeared on Instagram posing with a dental floss to promote a cream to combat cellulite.

This was her comment: “I cannot resist expressing myself about the behavior of women who want to attract attention by teaching c * l *. Does he have a horrible face? What a shame and embarrassment. Where is the dignity of women? How to have respect for them? ”

It must be remembered that until a few weeks ago, on May 6, she was still married to Lorenzo Méndez, perhaps because of this his nervousness. To the cameras of The fat and the skinny He told them that at that time he was still waiting for a response from Lorenzo. And this one in Mexico declared a few days ago: “Many are saying that the divorce is already over. I saw many things today. In California it takes six months to complete. Once it is finished, you still have to wait six months for it to be completely closed ”.

